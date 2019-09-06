Dorian Unleashes Destruction in Carolinas, Spawning 20 Tornadoes and Flooding

KITTY HAWK, NC – The wrath of Hurricane Dorian is slamming the Outer Banks of North Carolina and Virginia Beach after scraping along the East Coast, unleashing furious tornadoes and knocking out power for 300,000 people in the Carolinas.

So far, officials report at least five storm-related deaths and at least 20 tornadoes, including in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.



Emerald Isle town employees work to clear the road after a tornado hit Emerald Isle N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East Coast on Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)

Along the Outer Banks, it was a virtual ghost town, as the region braced for the next brutal punch – no one on the beach, no boats in the marina, boarded-up businesses and homes. It's clear, the Outer Banks has taken Dorian seriously.

For John Britt with Nor'Banks Sailing & Watersports, that meant getting all the boats and jet skis out of the sound and on to dry land.

Nearby in Corolla, Doug Brindley who oversees more than 500 beach properties was making sure everything was secure.

The rains and winds picked up throughout the night and the waves grew to dangerous levels as the eye of Hurricane Dorian passed right over the Outer Banks Friday morning.

Although most residents heeded the warning to evacuate, a few decided to ride it out.

Meanwhile, Operation Blessing has pre-deployed to both the Bahamas and the Carolinas to help with any urgent needs survivors may face.

