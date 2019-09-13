FCA's National 'Fields of Faith' Event Continues to Grow, Allows Students to Take a Stand For Their Faith

On Oct. 9, nearly 250,000 students, coaches, and community members will come together on more than 500 athletic fields nationwide to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is sponsoring the 16th Annual Fields of Faith event. The gathering will be led by students who are challenging their peers to pray, read the Bible and follow Christ.

Organizers say having the event at an athletic field offers an open meeting point where everyone can come together.

"Year after year, it's an enormous blessing to see all that God has accomplished through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Fields of Faith," said FCA Executive Director of Ministry Advancement Jeff Martin.

"Growing from just a few thousand students at a handful of fields to nearly a quarter of a million attendees worldwide is incredible evidence of the Lord's power and sovereignty, as He leads us to deepen our relationship with Him, talk to Him daily and get into His Word on a regular basis," Martin added.

Fields of Faith was started by Martin in 2004 as a way to bring people together at the same time to read scripture and share their personal testimonies.

The first event was held on 23 fields with 6,000 people participating. Over the years, the gathering has expanded across the country as students continue to inspire others in the spiritual movement.

According to FCA, last year's event was held on 521 fields, with 198,000 people in attendance and it continues to grow.

The primary focus for Fields of Faith is students sharing their faith with others and revealing what God has done in their lives.

"None of this would be possible without God and the students He raises up to organize these amazing events, where they share how Jesus has changed their lives," Martin said.

Those interested in bringing Fields of Faith to their area can click here for more information on how to host a field event, sign up to attend a field or register a field.