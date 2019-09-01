Displaying 30+ Stories
Category 5 Hurricane Dorian With 185 MPH Winds Makes Landfall in Bahamas

09-01-2019
Andrea Morris

Category 5 Hurricane Dorian has made landfall in Elbow Cay, Abacos Bahamas - still a huge threat to Florida and the Carolina's. 

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the eye of Dorian has made a second landfall at 2 pm on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour with 185 mph winds. This is tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.

NHC is projecting that the Abaco Islands will receive devastating winds and up to 30 inches of rain from the storm.

Accuweather.com reports northwestern Bahamas issued an emergency evacuation on Friday.

"Let me be extremely clear, those who refuse to evacuate place themselves in great danger from this very powerful and potentially life-threatening hurricane," Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said.

Portions of Florida's southeastern coast has been upgraded to a tropical storm warning as the state prepares for the impacts of the storm.

The storm has caused Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina to declare a state of emergency ahead of landfall.

Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, described Dorian as a textbook storm with a well-defined eye that is still growing in strength. Hurricane hunters are currently flying through the eye of the storm in patterns to get the latest and updated information.

The east coast will deal with the effects of Hurricane Dorain throughout all of next week, Graham added.

President Trump tweeted, Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!

Help Operation Blessing as it prepares to help those in the path of Hurricane Dorian. Click here

CBN's Operation Blessing US Disaster Team deployed to Central Florida on Friday.

A team of volunteers took a generator-powered shower trailer, a 35-foot truck full of food and disaster relief supplies, and a work order trailer with gear to serve impacted communities.

"We actually have supplies that volunteers can just show up with the shirts on their back and go out and serve the community," says Operation Blessing's Blake Mueller.

He's praying the storm turns away, but if it does hit, Operation Blessing is prepared to stay and serve impacted communities for months if needed.

