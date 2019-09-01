Category 5 Hurricane Dorian With 185 MPH Winds Makes Landfall in Bahamas

Category 5 Hurricane Dorian has made landfall in Elbow Cay, Abacos Bahamas - still a huge threat to Florida and the Carolina's.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the eye of Dorian has made a second landfall at 2 pm on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour with 185 mph winds. This is tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.

NHC is projecting that the Abaco Islands will receive devastating winds and up to 30 inches of rain from the storm.

1245pm Update: Hurricane #Dorian has made landfall at Elbow Cay, Abacos. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 185 mph with gusts over 220 mph. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/VPCBBioZzW — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

Accuweather.com reports northwestern Bahamas issued an emergency evacuation on Friday.

"Let me be extremely clear, those who refuse to evacuate place themselves in great danger from this very powerful and potentially life-threatening hurricane," Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said.

Here's a look at what scientists call the "stadium effect" inside the eye of #Dorian from @NOAA scientists. This happens at times in very strong hurricanes. The latest forecast on Dorian is available at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/Knv6w7nXP6 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

Portions of Florida's southeastern coast has been upgraded to a tropical storm warning as the state prepares for the impacts of the storm.

The storm has caused Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina to declare a state of emergency ahead of landfall.

Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, described Dorian as a textbook storm with a well-defined eye that is still growing in strength. Hurricane hunters are currently flying through the eye of the storm in patterns to get the latest and updated information.

The east coast will deal with the effects of Hurricane Dorain throughout all of next week, Graham added.

President Trump tweeted, Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!

In addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

Help Operation Blessing as it prepares to help those in the path of Hurricane Dorian. Click here.

CBN's Operation Blessing US Disaster Team deployed to Central Florida on Friday.

A team of volunteers took a generator-powered shower trailer, a 35-foot truck full of food and disaster relief supplies, and a work order trailer with gear to serve impacted communities.

"We actually have supplies that volunteers can just show up with the shirts on their back and go out and serve the community," says Operation Blessing's Blake Mueller.

He's praying the storm turns away, but if it does hit, Operation Blessing is prepared to stay and serve impacted communities for months if needed.