'It's Time for the Rescue': Popular Blogger Cries Out to God After Freak Accident Leaves Daughter in Coma

In an instant, blogger Lindsay Sherbondy’s Instagram feed turned away from its characteristically bubbly and bright demeanor. Today, it’s a prayer journal.
Sherbondy’s daughter Eva was thrown from a golf cart in late August, when she suffered a traumatic brain injury that sent her into a coma. Now she’s slowly waking up, and her mom and dad, Dugan, are praying for a miracle.
Update: please pray specifically at 10 am CST! // I don’t know what to say, other than I’m hungry for God to show Himself. It feels like the longer we are in the desert, the less mana we have. Show yourself, Lord. Be near. I’m so dependent on You, yet so frustrated. In typical Lindsay fashion, I am growing impatient. Show us Your miracle, Lord. Just a glimpse of Your plan. Of Your face. Of Your mercy. If You want us to quiet the medical voices and prognosis, make Your voice and Your peace Loud. Nothing is too hard for you. So please, please do this. It’s time for the rescue. // Friends please pray for E’s breathing test today. That she’d be able to swallow and not have too much swelling in her throat. Thank you, thank you for holding us up.
“I’m hungry for God to show himself,” Sherbondy wrote Friday morning. “If feels like the longer we are in the desert, the less mana we have. Show yourself, Lord. Be near. I’m so dependent on You, yet so frustrated.”
The popular writer went on admit she is growing impatient and in desperate need of “just a glimpse” of God’s plan for Eva’s little life.
FAITHWIRE: ‘Not One Person Said No’: Odessa Chick-fil-A Employees Refused to Leave Work Early, Instead Blessed Texas Police With 500 Free Sandwiches After Mass Shooting
“If you want us to quiet the medical voices and prognosis,” she continued, “make Your voice and Your peace loud. Nothing is too hard for you. So please, please do this. It’s time for the rescue.”
On Thursday, Sherbondy shared Psalm 23 — a passage from Scripture that has sustained her in the midst of this horrific chapter in their lives.
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me to lie down in green pastures, He leads me beside the still waters, He restores my soul. He leads me in the paths of righteousness, for His name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with me. Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; my cup runs over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. // There aren’t many new words to say right now, so I’ve been borrowing timeless ones. Seeing this ancient song, sung in Lindsay’s beautiful lettering, is a balm for my heart. Please, please continue to pray for Eva today. One of your comments to the Sherbondys recently brought me to tears. Someone said: “This is not a test. You are being held.” Joy
“There aren’t many new words to say right now,” she commented, “so I’ve been borrowing timeless ones.”
The Sherbondys are asking for prayers specifically for Eva’s breathing test today, that she’d be able to swallow and not have very much swelling in her throat.
“Now it’s time for Jehovah Rapha to wake [Eva] up,” Dugan wrote. “God’s [three] answers to prayer are ‘yes,’ ‘no,’ or ‘wait’ and we’re praying in anticipation for God to make His voice clear today.”