'It's Time for the Rescue': Popular Blogger Cries Out to God After Freak Accident Leaves Daughter in Coma

In an instant, blogger Lindsay Sherbondy’s Instagram feed turned away from its characteristically bubbly and bright demeanor. Today, it’s a prayer journal.

Sherbondy’s daughter Eva was thrown from a golf cart in late August, when she suffered a traumatic brain injury that sent her into a coma. Now she’s slowly waking up, and her mom and dad, Dugan, are praying for a miracle.

“I’m hungry for God to show himself,” Sherbondy wrote Friday morning. “If feels like the longer we are in the desert, the less mana we have. Show yourself, Lord. Be near. I’m so dependent on You, yet so frustrated.”

The popular writer went on admit she is growing impatient and in desperate need of “just a glimpse” of God’s plan for Eva’s little life.

“If you want us to quiet the medical voices and prognosis,” she continued, “make Your voice and Your peace loud. Nothing is too hard for you. So please, please do this. It’s time for the rescue.”

On Thursday, Sherbondy shared Psalm 23 — a passage from Scripture that has sustained her in the midst of this horrific chapter in their lives.

“There aren’t many new words to say right now,” she commented, “so I’ve been borrowing timeless ones.”

The Sherbondys are asking for prayers specifically for Eva’s breathing test today, that she’d be able to swallow and not have very much swelling in her throat.

“Now it’s time for Jehovah Rapha to wake [Eva] up,” Dugan wrote. “God’s [three] answers to prayer are ‘yes,’ ‘no,’ or ‘wait’ and we’re praying in anticipation for God to make His voice clear today.”