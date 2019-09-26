Jordan Sekulow's Action Plan to Bring Real Change to Government

You may wonder whether your vote or your voice really matter when it comes to elections or the issues you care about most.

Jordan Sekulow believes your voice matters more than you may think.

ABOVE: Gordon Robertson talks with Jordan Sekulow about his new book, The Next Red Wave, on Friday's 700 Club.

Sekulow has worked on three presidential campaigns and a host of political races at the state and local level. As a seasoned campaign organizer and advisor, he says if people want to see positive change on the issues that matter most -- like pro-life issues, the Supreme Court, Israel and more -- they have to commit to joining with other like-minded people and working toward electing candidates who share their beliefs and goals.

His new book, The Next Red Wave: How Conservatives Can Beat Leftist Aggression RINO Betrayal & Deep State Subversion is a guide book for conservatives on how to achieve victory from the grassroots to state legislatures, the halls of Congress and beyond.