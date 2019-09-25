Karen Unleashes Heavy Rain on Puerto Rico as it Moves Into the Open Atlantic

Tropical Storm Karen spread rain across Puerto Rico and the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands on Tuesday as the storm continued to journey north. Tropical Storm Warnings that were in place over Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been discontinued as of early Wednesday morning.

According to the USGS, the municipalities of Coamo, Orocovis, and Bayaney received the most rainfall in the territory. Gauges in Coamo topped out at 5.00 inches.

The storm impacted Puerto Rico as the island dealt with several earthquakes and numerous aftershocks. A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the island's northwest coast late Monday. No damage was reported, according to the Associated Press.

A 4.9-magnitude quake struck on Tuesday night close to the same location, while Karen was hovering over the island. More than 50 tremors have rattled the area within 24 hours, ranging in magnitudes from 2.5 to 6.0.

By 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Karen was located about 240 miles north-northeast of the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

The storm has picked up its speed, with current movement around 14 mph, but forecasters expect it to stall again in the coming days.

As the storm passed over the islands Tuesday night, tropical downpours prompted multiple flash flood warnings, especially across the more rugged terrain of Puerto Rico.

While Karen is forecast to remain weak, the storm will continue to deliver heavy rain over part of the northern Caribbean islands through early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service confirmed more than 3 inches fell on Tuesday during a Flash Flood Warning. The excessive rainfall triggered concerns for mudslides near steep terrain.

"Slow movement of the storm may unleash more rain than a fast-moving minimal hurricane," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said ahead of the storm on Tuesday.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Karen's impacts in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands was raised to a one early this week due to the storm's expected slow movement and torrential rainfall.

Seas and surf will remain rough as the storm moves northward over the region. Small craft should remain in port, and swimmers should be wary of the likelihood of strong and frequent rip currents.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez activated the National Guard on Monday to assist with intervention in flood-prone areas.

The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands announced Monday that all government offices and public schools would close ahead of Karen's approach. The Department of Public Works announced it would open sites for sandbag distribution.

After soaking Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, AccuWeather meteorologists expect Karen to take a northerly path that will bring the system well northeast of the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday.

From Thursday into next week, Karen's path is highly uncertain as steering winds may become weak and erratic.

"Provided high pressure builds north of Karen later this week, the clockwise flow around that high should begin to steer the storm on a more westerly track," Kottlowski said.

During that time, there is the potential for Karen to become a hurricane.

Interests in the Bahamas and Florida should monitor Karen, according to Kottlowski.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo, which is spinning way out over the eastern Atlantic, is forecast to become a major (Category 3 or stronger) hurricane.