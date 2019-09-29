Major Winter Storm Threatens the Northern Rockies With Record Snowfall

A blast of winter weather is moving through the northern Rocky Mountains this weekend, hitting areas in Montana, Wyoming and North and South Dakota.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until early Monday morning with record snowfall and strong winds, according the National Weather Service (NWS).

Snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in low-lying areas and 2 to 3 feet in the mountains and the foothills of the Rocky Mountains is expected.

Near blizzard conditions are possible with wind gusts as high as 50 mph through Sunday afternoon.

If you are in a warned area for this ongoing significant winter storm, here is some important information for you. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are also in effect across portions of the the North/Central Great Basin, Northern Rockies, and the northern CA mountains. https://t.co/1ZSVSAPNpB — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 29, 2019

740AM: This photo was taken from the @MontanaDES Central District Field Officer ~7:30am near Browning on Hwy 2 with up to a foot of snow on the road. If you are caught outdoors or become stranded while traveling, this could become a life threatening situation. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/HPoZm1V1JI — NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) September 28, 2019

Here's an update on conditions along Highway 2 over Marias Pass. Thank you for the video @MyRadarWX! #mtwx https://t.co/WgLIH6HEOi — NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) September 28, 2019

Late Saturday evening, NWS Great Falls tweeted that the total snow measurement so far was 9.0 inches, setting a new snowfall record. The previous record was 6.1 inches on September 28, 1954.

At midnight MDT, the official Great Falls storm total snow measurement is 9.0 inches. With 1 hour left to go in the day, this official measurement already establishes a new daily snowfall record, besting the previous record of 6.1 inches for September 28 set in 1954. #mtwx — NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) September 29, 2019

Power outages are possible due to tree damage and downed power lines.

Agricultural damage could be caused by the record cold temperatures and livestock is also at risk.