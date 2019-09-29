Displaying 30+ Stories
Major Winter Storm Threatens the Northern Rockies With Record Snowfall

09-29-2019
Andrea Morris
Image Credit: ABC News
Image Credit: ABC News

A blast of winter weather is moving through the northern Rocky Mountains this weekend, hitting areas in Montana, Wyoming and North and South Dakota.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until early Monday morning with record snowfall and strong winds, according the National Weather Service (NWS).

Snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in low-lying areas and 2 to 3 feet in the mountains and the foothills of the Rocky Mountains is expected.

Near blizzard conditions are possible with wind gusts as high as 50 mph through Sunday afternoon.

Late Saturday evening, NWS Great Falls tweeted that the total snow measurement so far was 9.0 inches, setting a new snowfall record. The previous record was 6.1 inches on September 28, 1954.

Power outages are possible due to tree damage and downed power lines.

Agricultural damage could be caused by the record cold temperatures and livestock is also at risk.

