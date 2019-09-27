'Now We Have Running Water:' After Dorian, Operation Blessing Meeting Desperate Needs in Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane – the worst in the country's history. Thousands of lives and homes have been destroyed, and the rebuilding process is likely to take years.

Images of the devastation from the storm are stunning.

Charles Albury, Jr. survived the storm. He described what it was like.

"Couple of my friends that survived right in Marsh Harbor said in 20 minutes it was 15- to 18-foot water up to the second story of the buildings," said Albury. "Some of the stories I heard, I don't even want to tell you, like of babies getting washed away out of the mother's arms."

CBN's Operation Blessing remains on location in some of the hardest-hit areas, including Abaco, Grand Bahamas and Freeport, providing much-needed relief and support.

"One of the biggest threats now is mold," explained Operation Blessing's Shea Weekly. "All of that rain and seawater rushing through their homes, it can be a real threat, so Operation Blessing is producing chlorine to help families sanitize their homes and neutralize the threat before it starts to affect their health."

Clean water is also a huge need, so Operation Blessing's water team is producing and packing gallons of purified water and chlorine to help provide residents safe drinking water. Residents are also being trained on purifying their own water using chlorine, reverse osmosis, and a stream system.

CLICK HERE to Help Operation Blessing Provide Relief to Victims of Disaster.

To give to Operation Blessings Disaster Relief Fund, click the link above or call 1-800-700-7000.

Albury and his family had been living without electricity and clean water since the storm hit nearly a month ago. Operation Blessing installed a generator to serve as a power supply until electricity is restored.

"Thank these guys Operation Blessing for getting us a generator up here," commented Albury. "Now we have running water. Everybody can be happy tonight, have a nice shower and wash their clothes."

Medical help is also being offered.

Operation Blessing doctors are going house to house treating hurricane survivors suffering from issues like high blood pressure, post-traumatic stress and anxiety.

And pregnant women are given mobile ultrasounds to ensure their unborn babies are well.



In partnership with local churches, food, hygiene kits and Home Depot buckets, which contain cleaning supplies and masks, are being distributed across the islands.

"The people here, many of them have lost everything," said local church leader Carleta Carolina. "And to have Operation Blessing to come in with the Home Depot buckets, we're just so grateful."

Meanwhile, Operation Blessing is also helping to meet the spiritual needs of those who have lost so much, by offering to pray with families in need.

