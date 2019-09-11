On a Somber 9/11 Anniversary, Victim Rips Into Ilhan Omar at Ground Zero

Americans across the country are commemorating September 11, 2001, the tragic day when terrorists killed nearly 3,000 Americans in the deadliest terrorist attack in history on US soil.

Anniversary ceremonies are being held to honor the people killed when Islamic terrorists hijacked planes and rammed them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania.

Relatives of victims gathered at Ground Zero in New York City to honor their lost loved ones. "As long as the city will gift us this moment, I will be here," said Margie Miller, who lost her husband, Joel in the attack. "I want people to remember."

As survivors read the names of victims in the Ground Zero ceremony, one of them took a moment to highlight the gravity of the attack and America's long battle with terrorism.

Nicholas Haros Jr. who lost his mother, Frances, spoke from the podium, tearing into Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, accusing her of belittling the 9/11 tragedy when she described it merely as a day in which "some people did something."



"Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done," Haros said, reminding the audience of Al Qaeda's role in the horrific Islamic terrorist attack.

"Our constitutional freedoms were attacked, and our nation's founding on Judeo-Christian values was attacked. That's what 'some people' did. Got that now?" he said to applause.



Omar, one of the first Muslim women ever elected to Congress, says she wasn't trying to minimize what happened on Sept. 11 when she said those words at a fundraiser for an Islamic group.

But others, like US Rep. Dan Crenshaw have said she knew what she was doing. At the time he tweeted, "First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as 'some people who did something'. Unbelievable."

Meanwhile, President Trump joined an observance at the Pentagon, offering a warning to terrorists.

"If anyone dares to strike our land, we will respond with the full measure of American power and the iron will of the American spirit and that spirit is unbreakable," he said.

"If for any reason, they come back to our country, we will go wherever they are and use power the likes of which the United States has never used before and I'm not even talking about nuclear power," Trump said without elaborating on what he meant. "They will never have seen anything like what will happen to them."

Former President George W. Bush, who was president at the time, is attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial. And Vice President Mike Pence is speaking at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

