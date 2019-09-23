Displaying 30+ Stories
Operation Blessing Teams Bring Life-Saving Supplies to TX Residents Recovering From Imelda

09-23-2019
CBN News
Operation Blessing - Texas
Residents near Houston, Texas are drying out and cleaning up after floods caused by drenching rains from Tropical Storm Imelda.

Many places outside the city received 30 inches or more of flooding rains. In one town, a hospital had to be evacuated and water inundated numerous homes and businesses.

Some say the flooding may even be worse than 2017's deadly Hurricane Harvey.

CBN's Operation Blessing has been working with local churches to serve the affected areas, and they're ramping up for the long process of helping struggling residents recover.

OB teams are already delivering crucial supplies, distributing water and disaster relief kits and praying with the victims.

Locals gathering at a recreation center share stories about their experience and what was lost.

Some families, including senior citizens, had to be rescued by airboats as three to four feet of water consumed their homes.

Operation Blessing has partnered with Home Depot and The Avenue Church from Waxahachie, TX to pass out water and disaster relief kits.

A team drove through Roman Forest, a community that was severely damaged from flooding, to meet up with a local woman named Esther to discuss the devastation this area endured.

Esther was helping clean her sister's house that was severely damaged by the high water levels. Operation Blessing delivered supplies to help Esther with sanitizing the area.

"They had some of the Clorox sanitation wipes in the bucket," Esther said, "and we needed a clean surface to put the food on. Those wipes from Home Depot came in great. We really appreciate it." 

Supplies have also been sent to the communities of Tavola, Woodbranch, and the Beaumont area. 

Also, OB teams are partnering with Cathedral in the Pines Church in Beaumont to serve the needs of residents in those areas.

Operation Blessing served families in those same areas during Hurricane Harvey and has returned two years later to help again. 

The disaster relief ministry asks that you please pray for the families who are recovering from this storm and for the OB teams that are assisting them.

Click Here to Help Operation Blessing Provide Relief to Victims of Disaster.

