'Our Church Brings the Hope of Jesus': FL Christians Helping the Helpers as They Prep for Dorian

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Floridians have been watching Hurricane Dorian closely for the last few days, and the tensions are high as they wonder, wait and prepare. Now first responders are getting some help in the midst of long hours of serving.

The men and women here at the Palm Beach Gardens Fire Department have had several days to prepare for the storm and they feel like they've got everything set. They're all ready but now it's just a waiting game as Dorian moves so slowly that nobody knows where or if it's going to make any landfall.

But while these first responders prepare to help everyone else sometimes their own families get neglected. That's why members of Christ Fellowship Church in West Palm Beach are pulling together to help the helpers.

Becky Kyle, director of missions at Christ Fellowship, says, "So we've brought in a lot of supplies that we're ready to respond quickly after this storm. We have a truck load of water, Gatorade, baby diapers, formula, other resources that people will need the minute the storm is over. And then after that we have chainsaws generators ready to help get people back to normal."

And this ministry brings something even more important to those in need.

"We bring a hope that other people cannot bring. So there are cities that are prepared. There are fire stations that are filled there. Everybody is helping... there's lots of organizations that are helping. But what I know is that I bring the hope of Jesus and our church brings the hope of Jesus and other organizations can't do that," she says.

Meanwhile, the waiting for Dorian drags on. Here in areas like Juno Beach, they're under a mandatory evacuation order. That means people who choose to stay here are going to be on their own, once the winds get to be above about 40 or 50 miles an hour because the first responders can no longer be on the roads at that point. And so anybody that wants to stay here they're going to be on their own for a long time.