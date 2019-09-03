Police Officer Praises Teen's Amazing Display of Kindness - Here's What He Did for an Elderly Lady

A Missouri police officer was emotionally touched after seeing a teenager shield an elderly woman with his coat during the pouring rain.

Officer Joe Holt was sitting in his car during the rainstorm and was amazed by what he witnessed, WDAF-TV in Kansas City reports.

He describes it as not only a powerful moment of compassion shown to an elderly person but also a beautiful display of racial harmony.

Officer Holt wrote on a Facebook post, "This young black male (teen) exited the backseat of a van he was in while it was pouring rain, took his coat off and protected this elderly white female from the environment the best he could all the way to her car. He then walked back to his car all while not saying a word to his Auntie or Mom when he exited or re-entered."

Holt walked over to the van to tell the teen's mother what he had done and how touching it was to watch.

"She teared up pretty good, it was a moment between the both of us. I teared up a little bit," Holt explained. "As much love as that kid displayed that day, that kid could go places and I think he could set an example for what society needs to be."

"I told his mom that she has done amazing with him and I hope and pray he goes places. This kid cared less about race, religion or color. The only thing this kid cared about was being kind," Hold added.

By sharing his story, Holt hopes to reward the boy with a big heart by taking him out to a dinner of his choice.

"Kiddo, if you see me on the street again, this guy owes ya a dinner. You ever need anything I will come running to ya."