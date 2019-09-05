San Francisco Board of Supervisors Declares NRA a 'Domestic Terrorist Organization'

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has unanimously passed a resolution labeling the National Rifle Association as a "domestic terrorist organization", claiming the gun advocacy group "incited gun owners to acts of violence."

The board also proposed the city review all its relationships with companies that do business with the organization.

The resolution recognized several acts of gun violence, including the shooting in July that killed three people at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, CA.

"The National Rifle Association musters its considerable wealth and organizational strength to promote gun ownership and incite gun owners to acts of violence," the resolution read. "The National Rifle Association spreads propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence, and … the leadership of National Rifle Association promotes extremist positions, in defiance of the views of a majority of its membership and the public, and undermine the general welfare."

District Two Supervisor Catherine Stefani introduced the resolution after the Gilroy shooting.

"The NRA exists to spread disinformation and knowingly puts weapons in the hands of those who would harm and terrorize us by blocking common-sense gun violence prevention legislation, and by advocating for dangerous legislation like stand-your-ground laws, permit-less carry, and guns in schools from kindergarten on up through university," Stefani told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Resolutions are not enforceable and not considered law, but symbolic.

The NRA responded releasing a statement calling the resolution a "ludicrous stunt," according to multiple media outlets.

"This ludicrous stunt by the Board of Supervisors is an effort to distract from the real problems facing San Francisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and skyrocketing petty crime, to name a few," the statement said. "The NRA will continue working to protect the constitutional rights of all freedom-loving Americans."