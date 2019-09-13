Storm-Weary Regions on Alert Again as Tropical System Threatens to Strengthen into Humberto

Residents and officials along the southeastern coast of the United States are once again on alert for a brewing tropical system in the Atlantic, just over a week after Hurricane Dorian lashed the region.

AccuWeather meteorologists were closely monitoring a mass of clouds, downpours and gusty thunderstorms moving northwestward over the Bahamas that is forecast to evolve into Tropical Depression Nine then a tropical storm into this weekend.

As of 11 a.m. EDT Friday, the system, named Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, was located about 190 miles east of the Dorian-battered Great Abaco Island and had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. The National Hurricane Center said a hurricane hunter aircraft was en route to investigate the disturbance.

If the system strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named Humberto, the eighth-named tropical system of the 2019 Atlantic season, a development AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno believes will happen quite rapidly.

"Warm water, weakening wind shear and also the dry air is going to be dissipating," Rayno said of the favorable conditions for tropical development. Water temperatures surrounding the Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coast on Friday were in the low to mid-80s.

Projected Path

As the storm strengthens, forecasters project it will take a path that is somewhat similar to the one Dorian took.

"The brewing storm is forecast to take a curved path with initial movement to the northwest through Saturday, then the north from Sunday to Monday and perhaps a turn to the northeast from Monday to Tuesday," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

This anticipated path will bring the system over the northern Bahamas, near the Atlantic coast of Florida then close to the Georgia coast and possibly near the Carolina coast. However, recall that Dorian moved in from the east and stalled over the northern Bahamas. This storm is not likely to stall and will drift up from the southeast.

Tropical storm watches were issued along a stretch of Florida's east coast Friday morning. This includes areas from Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler-Volusia County line.

However, the exact track in the short term will depend on how quickly the storm strengthens and how much influence high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean and a storm in the upper atmosphere over the Gulf of Mexico have.

Storm Could Become a Hurricane

It is not out of the question that this storm could develop into a hurricane.

A tropical cyclone that reaches strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane strength is more likely to take a sharp curved path. A weak and poorly organized tropical depression or weak tropical storm is more likely to take a more westward track that could be inland of the coast in Florida and Georgia for a time.

Southwesterly wind shear and cooled, recently churned up water from Dorian should prevent rapid strengthening of the system in the short-term. However, as the system ventures over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, some increase in strength is possible later this weekend into next week.

"Next week, a non-tropical storm moving through the northeastern U.S. may exert enough influence to sweep the tropical system out to sea and avoid direct impact in the Northeastern states," Kottlowski said.