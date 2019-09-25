'The Breath in Our Lungs is a Gift From God': Jarrid Wilson's Brother Shares Powerful Truths During Memorial Service

Last night family, friends, and loved ones filled the Harvest Riverside location to remember and celebrate the life of Pastor Jarrid Wilson.

Among those who spoke were Pastor Greg Laurie, wife Juli Wilson, Jarrid’s brother and sister, as well as a host of colleagues and friends.

Christian Wilson spoke powerfully about remembering and being grateful for the gift of life that God has given us.

“The breath in our lungs is a gift, even though it may not seem like it always is. The breath in our lungs is a gift from God.”

“The Bible says that the Lord God formed man out of the ground and breathed the breath of life into him. And then that man became a human being.”

Christian pointed out that sometimes this gift can feel like a burden to human beings, something he understands deeply and personally living through Jarrid’s passing, but that it is still a gift from God.

“God is closer to us than the very breath that is in our lungs and that will not change because of our circumstances. That will not change because we are frustrated. That will not change because we are confused, that will not change because we are angry or upset with God. Our God is with us through every trial, and every hardship and He will never abandon us.”

“To say I was honored to continue to speak about Jarrid’s mission and passion would be an understatement,” Christian wrote on Instagram. “I will never stop missing him, and I will never stop saying his name.”

In a photo shared to Instagram, Juli also thanked everyone who attended the memorial service for her husband, writing, “I am blown away by the goodness of God that just flooded through today during Jarrid’s memorial service. For once, I have no words… so I’ll just leave it there for now.”

“Thank you to everyone that came out to honor his life,” she added. “We are so very grateful for each and every one of you. And to the people pictured here, thank you for loving us like you do. Y’all mean the world to me.”

Below are photos from Jarrid Wilson’s memorial service.

Please continue to pray for all of those who suffer from mental illness and always be looking for an opportunity to lift someone up and let them know they are loved.