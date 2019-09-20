Displaying 30+ Stories
Zuckerberg Reportedly Admits Facebook Was 'Wrong' to Censor Lila Rose's Pro-Life Group 'Live Action'

09-20-2019
Tré Goins-Phillips, Faithwire
Lila Rose is the founder of the pro-life group called Live Action.
Lila Rose, founder of Live Action, tweeted Thursday that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted his Silicon Valley-based company was “wrong” to censor her pro-life group’s content.

Zuckerberg reportedly offered the admission during a meeting Thursday with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), one of the four lawmakers who sent a letter to Facebook earlier this month, rebuking the social media site for its censorship of Live Action’s content based on a seemingly biased fact-check of pro-life videos featuring Rose, who argued abortion is “never medically necessary.”

Despite Zuckerberg’s alleged admission, Rose said she has not yet received “any apology” directly from the Facebook founder or a representative of the company.

All of this started in late August, when Facebook notified Live Action that two of its videos constituted “false news” because the left-leaning fact-checking website Health Feedback, whose writers have been actively opposed to Live Action and the pro-life cause, described Rose’s assertions about abortion as “inaccurate.”


Regardless of what Zuckerberg may have said to Hawley, the Live Action founder said she remains concerned about Facebook’s actions and its culture of censorship.

“They lack transparency [and] honesty,” she wrote. “They claim to be neutral but don’t act that way. They enjoy privileges as a platform, but act like a far-Left, politically motivated publisher. This affects all news [and] content shared on [Facebook].”

Rose said she is dedicated to continuing to fight for her right to publish content unencumbered by Facebook’s political interests, noting Live Action has spent “hard-won [money]” to share content on the website.

Faithwire reached out to Facebook for comment, but a representative has not yet responded to our request.

 

