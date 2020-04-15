Bishop Wellington Boone: 'The Coronavirus Hasn't Changed the Great Commission'

Bishop Wellington Boone is a major Christian leader, author, and pastor of many books. In his recent interview with Wendy Griffith on CBN's Prayer Link, Boone says this is not a time for fear but for faith.

"We have to ask ourselves, is the pandemic the thing that God is focused on? As a matter of fact, all the words He gave to His disciples are still in effect. When He gave the Great Commission mandate to go into all the world and preach the Gospel He never changed it," Boone said.

"He also said that these signs would follow them that believe, one of them was, lay hands on the sick and they shall recover, not lay hands on the sick and you'll get what they have. We've got to stand on the veracity of scripture. It's not being saved. It's being sanctified," he noted.

"We carry an anointing and a power from God that changes circumstances, so I see we're praying about the problem rather than praying about the assignment. But the assignment that God has for us is huge and we can't get off message with that," Boone added.

Crunch Time Mentality

"I believe what this Coronavirus is doing is allowing us to have a crunch-time mentality; what God is saying is what's going to happen, what we're praying is what's making things move in the earth. I believe revival is coming as the heart of Christians really go for God," Boone explained.

Dare to Hope

"I've written a book titled "Dare to Hope: A 30-Day Journey to Hope" and it comes out of Lamentations 3, Jeremiah was whining about his circumstances and finally one of the things he said in Lamentations 3, was, I forgot prosperity. And after he came to his senses, he says in verse 21, yet I still dare to hope," founder of Wellington Boone Ministries told PrayerLink.

"I want people to take the hope and dare because the Bible says there abides faith, hope, and love but the greatest of these is love, but hope has eternal value, So, I want to put hope back into the culture by saying, God is still at hand and that He's not intimidated by any of the problems. He's looking for faith in the earth, when I return will I find faith," Boone said.



Bishop Boone's Prayer for Those Suffering with the Coronavirus

"Father, We thank you and Bless you. Before the foundation of the world, You knew that the devil would issue out a sickness that would try to slow down your work but all it's doing is reinvigorating Christians with a greater resolve to rise-up large in Your name in this hour. So, I pray for revival and healing to come to every person under the sound of my voice and those right now who may have the Coronavirus, receive your healing now because Jesus took your infirmities and bore your sicknesses and with His stripes I declare healing over your life in Jesus name! And in the name of the Lord, I pray for faith to come alive into every Believer's heart – May you arise now, may you reach out like you've never reached out…may you have compassion like you've never had before. Faithful is He called you who also will do it. May Your will be done in their lives and may Your name be glorified in Jesus name!

