CA Church Repairing 300,000 N-95 Masks for Pandemic Protection for Healthcare Workers

One church in California is reaching out to help protect healthcare workers by repairing thousands of N95 masks for reuse.

Rock Church brings in volunteers to refurbish hundreds of thousands of N-95 respiratory masks to protect doctors and nurses. Millions more masks will be needed in California. @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/KxwlYYFNxa — Sasha Foo KUSI (@SashaFooKUSI) March 30, 2020

Volunteers with Rock Church in San Diego began restoring elastic straps on the masks March 30 and will continue for the next few weeks, KNSD-TV reports.

Participants are pre-screened before they can begin working and must adhere to the social distancing policies by sitting six feet apart.

One at a time, volunteers remove the elastic band and secure a new one to each mask. The goal is to repair 300,000 face masks to be used throughout the San Diego county.

Rock Church Pastor Miles McPherson said the initiative will last for several weeks and volunteers are working at multiple sites located in Point Loma, City Heights, El Cajon, and San Marcos.

"We need to go over and above for our medical staff right now," McPherson said. "I know that they have an important job right now and it's up to us to help in any way that we can. It's really just a matter of coming alongside, giving the most practical help we can give. This is an honor to help nurses and doctors."

The efforts of these volunteers in coordination with San Diego County's Office of Emergency Services can potentially save the county $1 million.

