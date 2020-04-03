COVID-19 Infects 1 Million Worldwide as CDC Considers Telling Everyone to Wear Masks in Public

One million people around the world have now been infected with COVID-19. A quarter of a million of those cases is located in the US, where the death toll has topped 6,000.

38 states have issued some sort of stay at home order, but in Florida, the order gives an exception to people assembling in places of worship.

The coronavirus pandemic is consuming precious medical supplies on the front line at an alarming rate.

Medical personnel and first responders continue to lack essentials like respirators, masks, and swabs.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) warns the state could run out of life-saving ventilators in less than a week.

"If a person comes in and needs a ventilator and if you don't have a ventilator, the person dies," Cuomo said.

A ventilator made a difference for 44-year-old Tito Phommachanh, a father of three, who survived COVID-19.

"When I woke up, the only thing I saw was bad news," Phommachanh said. "5,000 died. So I am glad I was able to give hope to other people. There are other good stories out there."

In order to have more happy endings like this, it could depend on people covering their faces in public.

The CDC appears to be close to releasing guidance for the wearing of cloth masks in public due to the evidence that people without symptoms are spreading the virus.

"It could be a story of creating for yourself at home," said New York Mayor Bill De Blasio. "It could be a bandana. We do not want you to use the kinds of mask that our first responders and healthcare workers need."

Prevention and control measures remain in Wuhan, China where the outbreak began.

This news comes as China warns of the risk of resurgence in domestic infections.

