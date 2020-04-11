'Easter Across America': Miles McPherson, Andy Stanley, Phil Wickam and More Bring Inspiration During 2-Hour Video Streaming Event

Dozens of church leaders and Christian performers are uniting for a special Easter event on April 12 with the hope of bringing inspiration to everyone during the holiday.

Author and Pastor Nona Jones will host "Easter Across America," a two-hour live video streaming event that is supported by the Christian aid group, World Vision and Medi-Share.

A large number of Christian pastors and performers such as Andy Stanley, Johnny Hunt, Phil Wickham, Michael W. Smith, Bob Goff, Nick Vujicic, Candace Payne, Central Live, Eugene Cho and many more have joined the event.

The event will offer viewers an array of family-friendly entertainment including music, comedy routines and messages from pastors that will focus on the traditions of Easter.

Kenny Jahng, event partner and leader of ChurchCommuncations.com said, "It's time to place a pause on the pandemic and be reminded of the treasured message of hope and renewal in the Easter story. We're seeing that people are yearning for a sense of unity and shared experiences again."

"Easter Across America" is available free to watch at EasterAcrossAmerica.com and on Facebook on April 12, starting at 7:00 p.m. EDT, 6:00 p.m. CDT, 5:00 p.m. MDT, 4:00 p.m. PDT.