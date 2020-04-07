'God Healed Him': 90-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Pastor Miraculously Recovers From Coronavirus

A family in California is praising God after their 90-year-old father recovers from the coronavirus.

Hector Lopez told KOVR-TV in Sacramento, CA that his father, known as "Pastor Jose," tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

With a history of cancer and diabetes, the family avoided telling him that he was infected with the new virus out of fear his condition would get worse.

"All you've been hearing with people his age and health condition is that he probably won't make it," Lopez explained.

Lopez confessed that he was doubtful his father would overcome the illness. "I drove to my dad's house to say goodbye," he said.

GET YOUR FREE FACTSHEET Coronavirus: What You Need to Know

Jose spent two days in the hospital and continued to make remarkable progress.

"The next day I called him, he was better and the next day he was better. This is two weeks and my dad has fully recovered," Lopez said with excitement.

Lopez said his father beat the odds – without ever knowing he was infected. "He beat it, he beat cancer and he beat this."

Pastor Jose, who ministers at a Lathrop Community Church in Lathrop, CA, is a true symbol of hope for others who are affected by the coronavirus.

"God healed him, brother. For all my dad's health – my dad should not be alive," Lopez added.

Pastor Jose's daughter, Sylvia Fuentes Lopez told CBN News, "This is a great testimony of the miracle God has done in my dad's life."

While our nation journeys through the coronavirus crisis, CBN News is inviting readers to share moments of hope through social media posts and video files by sending your links to Newswatch@cbn.org.

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.