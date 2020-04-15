'He Just Kept His Hand Over Us': SC Woman Says She Survived Tornado by 'Calling on Jesus'

One South Carolina woman says her family survived Monday's deadly tornado because of God's protection.

While a devastating tornado ripped through Orangeburg County, Allison Ritter and her four children were inside their home bracing for the worst, The Index Journal reports.

"I started hearing all the wind blowing, windows breaking, trees cracking, debris just hitting up against the house. It was a lot," she said.

With little time to react, she grabbed her children and they huddled together inside a bathroom.

Despite the chaos surrounding her, Ritter called on God's protection to shield her and the children.

"I just wanted to make sure we were safe," she said. "None of the kids knew what was going on. Between all the wind blowing and trees falling, I just kept calling on Jesus. That's all I know to do in a case like this. He just kept His hand over us."

"I am so thankful. I just thank God for shielding and protecting us through this storm because I hear many didn't make it," Ritter added.

Meteorologists say three tornadoes tore through South Carolina on Monday, killing a total of nine people throughout the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster (R) said the state will work together to overcome this disastrous situation while coping with the challenges of COVID-19.

McMaster tweeted, "SC is a big family, and we're going to take care of each other. The worst nature can throw at us will only bring out the best in us."