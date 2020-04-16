Join in Live Tonight: Prophets and Pastors 'Turn to God in Fervent Prayer' to End COVID-19 Pandemic

Christian leaders are uniting against the COVID-19 pandemic by taking part in a global day of prayer and repentance, starting tonight.

Apostle Guillermo Maldonado is the senior pastor at King Jesus Ministries. He will be hosting the event alongside President Trump's spiritual adviser Paula White, minister Patricia King, prophet Cindy Jacobs, and dozens of other Christian leaders.

"The Lord spoke to me to gather apostles, prophets, and pastors from all over the earth to do one day of repentance and coming to the Lord in humility and asking God to heal our land," Maldonado said.

The 24-hour online event kicks off at 7:00 pm Eastern tonight.



"There is a necessity for the global church to unite and turn to God in fervent prayer for the forgiveness of sins, the healing of the lands, and the release of revival throughout all the nations of the Earth," a spokesperson told CBN News.

You can watch tonight's event Live on CBN News' YouTube Channel and Facebook page.