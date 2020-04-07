'Moving the Church Online': Today's Regent School of Divinity Webinar Helps Pastors Go Digital

The coronavirus has caused many churches across the US to temporarily close their doors since Sunday morning church gatherings aren't safe at the moment. This nationwide social distancing has created an unprecedented struggle for many smaller churches that still are looking to stay connected with their church family and reach their community.

Now pastors who are trying to navigate the changes brought on by the COVID-19 crisis can get help from Regent University through a webinar hosted by the Regent School of Divinity this evening, Tuesday, April 7.

The "Moving the Church Online" webinar is bringing together ministry leaders to share their stories and lessons learned from taking their services to the web. It also includes a question and answer session.

The event is open to anyone who is trying to navigate the current difficulties of online church.

The webinar is hosted on Zoom and begins at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. Click here to register and attend the webinar.