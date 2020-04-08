No Gym? No Problem! Get a Workout at Home With Jake Steinfeld of 'Body By Jake'

The COVID-19 pandemic may have closed health clubs and gyms, but that doesn't mean you can't get in a good workout.

"Body By Jake" star Jake Steinfeld joined Pat Robertson on today's 700 Club program with tips for staying in shape while confined to home.

How do we do it? "The most important thing is faith," Jake said. "but also people have a lot of anxiety, a lot of stress."

Jake says you don't need anything fancy, just use things you have around the house.

"You don't need weights. If you have a broomstick, a towel, a chair, two cans of Mama's tomato paste, you can get in a nice workout. And most importantly, it's a simple thing – breathing, relaxing, getting the body moving," he said.

Jake says in these times of COVID-19 if you're alone in your home, apartment, or condo, it really doesn't have to be a lot of exercise to give you benefit. Just get the body moving, he says.

To see Pat Robertson's interview with Jake Steinfeld on Wednesday's The 700 Club, click on the box above.

"A couple of minutes," Jake told Pat. "You know, when we get back to normal if you get 15, 20, 30 minutes of exercise, that's awesome. But right now, what we're doing at Official Body By Jake is a simple one, one-and-a-half minute little movements, little exercises, to get your body moving. To get you feeling good. So you get away from the feeling of discouragement, the feeling of 'I can't.' We're going to change that 'I can't' to 'I can.'"

