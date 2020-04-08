NYC Coronavirus Deaths Surge Past Toll for 9/11 Attacks - End in Sight?

It's been a deadly 24-hours in the Northeast. New York City's death toll rose past 4,000 on Tuesday, surpassing the number killed in the World Trade Center on 9/11 by a thousand people.

"We have been behind on this virus from day one. And this virus has kicked our rear end. And we underestimate this virus at our own peril. We learned that lesson," said NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The state as a whole recorded more than 700 deaths Tuesday, it's largest single-day death toll.

There are some encouraging signs though. Data suggests social distancing is working as hospitalizations continue to fall. Still, health experts tell CBN News it's important not to end restrictions too soon.

"When we finally do hear that we're past a peak, if you will, depending on where you are in the country, it's important not to just rip the band-aid off and resume our life as it used to be because that will just result in the numbers going right back up again," Dr. Jenn Ashton, ABC News' Chief Medical Correspondent said on Faith Nation.

Voters in Wisconsin, Tuesday, were trying to keep "social distance" as they went to the polls for the presidential primary. The governor tried to postpone the election, but the state's Supreme Court overruled his decision.

"I'm a little bit angry that people are even put in the position," said one voter.

Now, there's new information that African Americans are dying from the virus at a higher rate because of pre-existing conditions. President Trump pledged the support of his administration to help the community fight the problem.

On the economic front, Wall Street was down a bit Tuesday, and oil hit hard as US crude took a steep drop. But there could be new hope for the millions struggling to pay their bills.

The government is talking about a second round of relief payments and Trump is asking for another $250 billion in payroll protection.

"We are going to be providing tremendous amounts of money to the small businesses of our country who have been absolutely clobbered," Trump said.

Economist Steven Moore tells CBN News if we don't reopen for business soon, we could face a second Great Depression.

"If we continue to keep our economy in the locked-down mode that it's in now for another couple of months, we are not going to get out of this, there will be economic catastrophic effects," Moore said on Faith Nation.

The CDC is now considering a change in its guidelines for people who have been exposed to someone with the virus. They could potentially be allowed back on the job if they are asymptomatic, test their temperature twice a day and wear a mask.