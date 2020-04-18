Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Pastor Jack Graham to Interview TX Gov. Greg Abbott About Having Faith During the Fight Against COVID-19

04-18-2020
Andrea Morris
Greg Abbott AP
Greg Abbott AP

Pastor Jack Graham with Prestonwood Baptist Church in Texas will interview Gov. Greg Abbott during the church's weekend services.

The two will talk about how Texas is moving forward to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and about Gov. Abbott's faith.

"We're honored to welcome Gov. Greg Abbott this weekend for a special interview about his faith and the next steps for our state during this pandemic," Graham said. "Especially during this time of fear and uncertainty, we need to pray for our leaders and work together to bring our nation out of this crisis. As a church, we believe that God is at work in our moments of crisis, and he will see us through this pandemic."

As the pandemic persists, Prestonwood is continuing to support the community by delivering meals, organizing blood drives and offering career and financial advice for people facing hardships.

And a group is using their sewing skills to serve others by making face masks that will serve as a blessing to many in the medical community.

The discussion will be available for streaming on Prestonwood Live, Facebook LIVE, and Youtube at regularly scheduled service times:

Saturday, April 18 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. CDT
Sunday, April 19 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. CDT

To more details on how Prestonwood Baptist Church is responding to the COVID-19 crisis, click here.

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles