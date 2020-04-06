Prophetic Word Leads to First-of-Its-Kind Global Moment of Communion for April 8th

Imagine hundreds of thousands if not millions of people celebrating the death and resurrection of Jesus and His power during a shared virtual communion experience at the same time on the same day – praying powerful prayers in agreement to turn the tide of coronavirus as well as financial and other world issues.

That's exactly what prophetic leader Joshua Fowler is believing for as he has gathered together a powerful line-up of spiritual leaders to celebrate communion together on April 8.

Ministers like, Harry Jackson from Washington DC, Samuel Rodriguez, Bill Hamon, Cindy Jacobs, Dutch Sheets, Joseph Garlington, Patricia King, RealTalk Kim (Kim Jones), Tom & Jane Hamon and myself are among some of the contributors who will present online.

When asked why he was doing this, Fowler expressed that he heard from God to gather leaders and believers from all over the world online to take communion together.

"I heard the Lord say, 'Gather my prophets and people to Prophesy the Passover and take communion together. As You return and remember Me and My Table, your turning will cause the nations to turn to Me. These are the Days of The Great Return. For in your turning, you will see the turning of the tide'," Fowler said.

He quoted Jesus and shared about how our words have the power just like the rudder of a ship, to turn the whole ship, believing that as we return, remember, and prophesy together, God will turn the tide. There is much more to the prophecy which he will share Live during the event, and other contributors will share prophetic words and intercession points.

Joshua just hosted a highly attended online public prophetic roundtable via Facebook Live called "ROAR2020," which gathered more than 50 prophets and prophetic voices from many diverse movements to share about what God is doing in this season.

"There was such a positive consensus that God is for humanity and has good plans for us that it was an easy springboard to gather believers to pray God's Kingdom to come to Earth," Fowler said.

One thing is for sure, gathering a vast crowd of this potential size for a moment of communion has never been done and could be one of the most powerful acts of unity and connection to Jesus during this COVID-19 pandemic. #GlobalCommunion

