According to LifeWay Research, 50 percent of the nation's churches have known for weeks that they would not be holding traditional Easter services due to coronavirus closures.

From online services to Passion plays streamed on social media, in the age of COVID-19, Easter just won't be the same.

In Fayetteville, North Carolina, Snyder Memorial Baptist Church is taking a drive-thru approach, featuring the Stations of the Cross depicting the day of Jesus' crucifixion.

"I think it will be very meaningful," Susie Reeder, the church's Minister of Missions told CBN News.

Reeder explained that people will receive a map of the exhibits as well as communion elements, all while practicing social distancing by staying inside their vehicles.

"The only time they will have to put their window down is to get the guide and the map," said Reeder.

"We're going to take them through the far parking lot, and you would see Jesus walking with the cross on his back. And then at the end of that parking lot we have a big cross and that's where we're going to suggest they stop a second and have communion there," she explained.

Tate Springs Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas is putting on a virtual Easter egg hunt using the 3-D video game Minecraft.

"A lot of kids play that and it's a game that my kids played when they were younger," said Family Pastor Curtis James. So, I was familiar with it, but man we could get kids together in there and do all kinds of things including an Easter egg hunt."

Church staff first debuted the game during children's Bible Study at the church. James hopes it will help keep kids engaged while they're out of school.

"Kids are going to be able to come in, they're going to be able to grab Easter eggs and build their entire Minecraft inventory with Easter eggs, but there's also games for them to play," said James.

Churches are also using Holy Week as a time to serve their communities.

Roughly 100 churches are taking part in a nationwide effort to deliver Bibles via their church parking lots through an event called Easter Bible Drive-Thru. Each Bible will be already marked with the Easter story.

Thom Schultz, president and CEO of Group Publishing, says the inspiration for the idea came from seeing people seek spiritual guidance during this uncertain time.

He's encouraging people to, "Stay safe and meet the risen Christ, in scripture, without even leaving your car."



In the end, church leaders say while methods may have changed, the message remains the same.



"What Easter means is that we all have hope; that there is hope for our lives," James said. "That Christ gives us salvation and through his resurrection, we have the most wonderful thing we could ever celebrate and that is life everlasting with him."