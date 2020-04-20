'Thank You, Jesus!': Woman Gives Birth During Car Crash, Police Officers Find Baby Under Car Seat

An exciting trip to the hospital quickly turned into chaos after a Georgia woman gave birth during a car crash, then couldn't find her baby.

When Crystan Graham realized she was in labor on April 13, she headed to the emergency room with her mother Krystal Jones, WAGA-TV in Atlanta reports.

As the mother and daughter drove through Lilburn, the road conditions started to get worse and Jones was unable to control the vehicle and crashed into a gate.

Graham delivered her baby while sitting in the back seat as the accident occurred. Frantically, she began searching for her newborn baby in the dark.

Police officers Cepeda Huff, Daniel Bride, and Sgt. Matt Madden arrived at the crash and began sifting through the wreckage.

"We thought the baby might have gone out the window because there was so much debris in the back," Officer Bride said. "Our concern was whether the baby got tossed into the backseat or got tossed through the window."

The officers continued to search through the wrecked car and finally found the baby girl alive under one of the back seats. (link)

"There is a small little drop-off under the seat," Huff said. "And that's where the baby laid right into a little pocket. And that's where I found her."

Bride told Jones and Graham that the baby was breathing and appeared to be fine.

"Thank you Jesus!" Jones said. "She's alive!"

Graham and her newborn daughter, Cea Anderson were rushed to the hospital for further evaluation.

"It's a great way to end a shift and it's just about being in the right place and the right time," Bride added.