Trump Orders Meat Processing Plants to Stay Open; Job Losses Leave Millions Unable to Buy Food

President Trump says meat processing plants are "critical infrastructure" and under a new executive order they must remain open.

This comes as meat plants around the country have turned into COVID-19 hot spots. At least 21 facilities have closed, with thousands of workers sick.

The president says his administration will ensure employees are provided with protective gear, but the plants must continue operating to prevent shortages of pork, chicken, and other products.

Major processors like Tyson Foods warn that if the breakdown in the supply chain continues, millions of pounds of meat will simply disappear.

"Keep in mind that the supply chain has three things: manufacturing facilities, the workers, and the communities. All of them suffer if the facilities are down," manufacturing expert and professor at Cedarville University, John LeBlanc, said on CBN's Faith Nation.

Temporary closures of processing plants have already forced farmers to slaughter livestock they will no longer be able to sell, but LeBlanc says he doesn't foresee a long-term problem.

"I think in a couple of weeks we'll be in good shape as far as the supply chain goes all the way up and down the line and I don't believe there's going to be a shortage unless people make a run like they did on the toilet paper, which is unnecessary," LeBlanc said.



Cars line up for food at the Utah Food Bank's mobile food pantry at the Maverik Center, Friday, April 24, 2020, in West Valley City, Utah. As coronavirus concerns continue, the need for assistance has increased, particularly at the Utah Food Bank. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

As the government works to keep facilities open and operating safely, millions of Americans can no longer even afford to visit their local grocery stores.

CBN News found thousands of people receiving food from a Hampton, Virginia food bank, a similar scene to what's playing out across the country. Many are first-timers.

"Of those that we have seen in these drive-thru distributions, over 60 percent of them are new to the food bank, so people who have been laid off and never thought they'd be in a food line and here they are," Karen Joyner from the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank told CBN News.

The Salvation Army is also seeing a spike in requests for assistance.

"We've seen some places where the demand has increased by two, three, four times. Sacramento area – we've seen an increased demand of maybe 400 percent," said Salvation Army Commissioner David Hudson.

CBN's Operation Blessing is mobilizing to meet the need. Their Hunger Strike Force distributing at least 40 to 50,000 pounds of food a week to local food pantries.

"As we looked at the impact of children being home from school and parents having hours cut or actually losing their jobs completely we knew that we needed to get involved," said Hannah Slusher, Operation Blessing's operations director.

Operation Blessing is also sending non-perishable items to area distribution centers. Recipients say being able to feed and supply their families helps relieve the burden in other areas, like paying utilities.