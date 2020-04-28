'We Have to Make Safety a Priority': President Trump Faces Pressure to Increase COVID-19 Testing

WASHINGTON - President Trump is facing pressure to increase testing as health officials maintain it's the critical piece to get the nation back to business.

"People are anxious to go back to work," said Larry Kudlow.

But Trump's COVID-19 discussions with lawmakers will have to wait after the House reversed course on bringing the chamber back next week.

"I think they should be back, they should all be back and we work on this together," Trump said.

The Commander-in-Chief praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who flew to Washington DC to brief the president on a plan to reopen the Sunshine State that he will announce publicly tomorrow.

"I think that a lot of this is confidence, building confidence with the public," DeSantis said. "We have to make safety a priority."

Governors in states from Georgia to Colorado have already eased restrictions, some restaurants even resuming dine-in service.

"I'm kind of excited because these are my family, but these guys need to work, they need to make money," said restaurant owner Steven Leslie.

Texas and Ohio plan to act in the coming days.

Harder hit states like New York and Louisiana are moving slower and urging people to stay home.

"The number of new cases still 1,000 new coved cases every day, put it in perspective," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In an airborne salute, The Blue Angels flew over the Big Apple Tuesday to honor health care workers, first responders, and front line defenders battling the coronavirus outbreak.

"The numbers are tough to comprehend, but they illustrated the lethal grip COVID-19 can have on seniors," said Governor Charlie Baker.

Baker announced three thousand deaths in the state, 56% coming from nursing homes.

This, as the case of COVID-19, surpassed one million.

In an effort to stop the spread, Delaware joined the list of states requiring masks while out and about in public settings.

Jet Blue is also the first airline to require all passengers and crew to wear masks.

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.