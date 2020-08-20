Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination for President in Final Night of Virtual Convention

Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination for President Thursday in the final night of his party’s virtual convention.

"If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I'll be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It's time for We The People to come together," said Biden, adding that this election is about winning the heart and soul of America.

The theme of the evening is "America's Promise” and Biden took center stage at the Chase Center in his home state of Delaware for the pinnacle of his decades-long political career.

The event featured appearances from supporters and former rivals of the candidate, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Cory Booker.

“We are in a deep dark hole and we need leaders who will help us dig out,” Yang said. “We must give this country, our country, a chance. And recovery is only possible with a change of leadership and new ideas.”

Thursday night centered on Biden’s personal values and attempted to portray the former vice president as empathetic and uniquely qualified to lead the nation.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gave a tribute to civil rights leader John Lewis and said Biden will fight for the rights of America’s minorities.

“We know how important it is that we elect real leaders like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, people of honor and integrity, who hold justice close to their hearts and believe that the lives of my four black children matter,” said Bottoms.

Sen. Chris Coons (DE) touched on Biden’s faith.

"People of faith have long led change, from abolition and women's suffrage to the labor movement and the struggle for civil rights. Joe Biden will continue that progressive march towards justice, inspired by respect for the dignity of all people, people Joe believes were made in the image of God. Joe learned that from his parents and the nuns and priests right here in Delaware who taught him and inspired in him a passion for justice," Coons said.

All week, Democrats have highlighted efforts to combat climate change, enforce stricter gun laws and reform the nation’s immigration policy. They have attacked Trump’s policies and personality, portraying him as self-centered, cruel, and incompetent.

On Wednesday, former President Obama, who calls Biden his “brother” suggested that President Trump "hasn't grown into the job because he can't."

Voting was a key issue of the convention on Thursday as it has been all week. Democrats suggest that the pandemic and the Trump administration may make it difficult for voters to cast ballots in person or by mail.

Comedian Sarah Cooper, who has gone viral for her videos lip-syncing Trump’s speeches, said: “Donald Trump doesn’t want any of us to vote because he knows he can’t win fair and square.”

Despite the attacks against Trump, Biden also focused on sending a message of unity as analysts predict Democrats will not win the White House in November by simply tearing down the Trump Administration.

“While I’ll be a Democratic candidate, I’ll be an American President," said Biden. We can choose the path of becoming angrier, less hopeful, more divided – the path of shadow and suspicion. Or, we can choose a different path and together take this chance to heal, to reform, to unite on the path of hope and light."

Kamala Harris conveyed a positive message yesterday as she accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president.

"The road ahead will not be not easy," she said. "We will stumble. We may fall short. But I pledge to you that we will act boldly and deal with our challenges honestly. We will speak truths. And we will act with the same faith in you that we ask you to place in us."

