Clashes in Kenosha After Police Shooting, Bishop Says 'Christian Strategies' Can Heal America's Racial Division

Police and protesters clashed again in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Monday for a second straight night.

Tear gas was fired and buildings were set ablaze as anger mounts over the shooting of a black man by police. Law enforcement officers pushed back against hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles, and shot fireworks at officers who were guarding the courthouse.

The protests began after cellphone footage showed police shooting 29-year-old Jacob Blake who was shot several times in the back in front of his children on Sunday, WLS-News reports.

Kenosha Police Department issued a press release indicating that Blake was in serious condition and that the officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

"We all watched the horrific video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back several times by Kenosha police," said Attorney Benjamin Crump who is representing Blake.

"Even worse, his three sons witnessed their father collapse after being riddled with bullets," Crump added. "It's a miracle he's still alive."

Blake's father told the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday that his son is paralyzed from the waist down.

Several cities across the nation remain embroiled in demonstrations and violence, and racial discord clearly remains with us.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

But Bishop Harry Jackson told CBN's "The Prayer Link" program that the Bible does provide a way out and the key is empowering minorities.

"Our opportunity in this moment, when so many people are moved and they want to have action after the George Floyd murder, is for the church to come together," Jackson said.

"Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians who are 18-years-old and under are a majority-minority group of people. Twenty years from now, 2040 will be a majority-minority nation whose values will shape the laws that form the land and sense of justice will be foundational for what we do," Jackson added.

He noted that the nation can "move forward across a river of division into our promised land" if we use a "Christian worldview and pragmatic Christian strategies."

But Bishop Jackson also emphasized there is a division between Black Americans and the Democratic Party.

"There's been a covenant of darkness that has gone on," he said. "The Democratic Party has even tried to take God out of its platform and so we're at this place where people who think they're scientific and think they are free from religion are actually falling out of humanistic kind of manifesto of their own."

"I think the values, lack of follow-through, and lack of leadership is the reason why many are leaving and they need a book like a manifesto to call them to action to be bold and decisive in this moment," the bishop concluded.