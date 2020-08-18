Democrats Officially Nominate Biden to Face Trump in November Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden is now officially the Democrat’s presidential nominee after receiving the majority of the delegate votes Tuesday night. The virtual convention has forced planners to be creative and it showed during the nomination process.

There may not have been the traditional pomp and circumstance, but an unprecedented virtual roll call from state to state created an excitement that built too small, yet spirited celebrations across the US.

But the night wasn’t all smiles. Democrats once again got down to the business of going after incumbent Donald Trump, accusing him of trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act before mishandling the pandemic.

“Only when COVID numbers exploded in more states did he encourage people to wear masks and by then many more people were dying,” said former President Bill Clinton. “When asked about the surge in deaths he shrugged and said ‘it is what it is.”

“Presidents should never say ‘it is what it is,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “President Lincoln, honoring the great sacrifice at Gettysburg, didn’t say ‘it is what it is.”

During the night, some American citizens also said how much the Affordable Care Act means to them.

“It saved my life, I’m here today,” one man said.

Democrats kept the message going of some Republicans backing Biden. First, in an emotional video depicting the close relationship, Biden enjoyed with the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). Another noted Republican drew a stark contrast between Biden and the current commander-in-chief.

“With Joe Biden in the White House, you will never doubt that he will stand with our friends and stand up to our adversaries, never the other way around,” said former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

The night was topped off with words from Biden’s wife, Jill, who offered a convincing vote of confidence.

“The burdens we carry are heavy and we need someone with strong shoulders,” she said.

“I know if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for your family what he did for ours: bring us together and make us whole.”

“You can see why she’s the love of my life and the rock of our family,” Joe Biden said of his wife. “She never gives herself much credit, but the truth is, she’s the strongest person I know.”

There was a lot of talk about the struggle and adversity the Biden family has overcome, including the tragic loss of their son Beau. The Bidens appeared to be signaling how they would bring that same sense of personal inner-strength to the White House if elected.

