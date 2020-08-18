Democrats Return For Second Night of Virtual Convention

The second session of the 2020 Democratic Convention took place on Tuesday night where Democrats discussed racial justice and equality for all.

The virtual event kicked off with an assortment of mayors, state, and US representatives pledging that Joe Biden is the leader who will unite this divided nation.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed that a better future lies ahead and Biden will "make healthcare affordable for all, protect voter rights, and fight systemic racism. We'll rebuild our infrastructure, save the post office, and defeat COVID-19. Together we can reunite the hope."

Former president Bill Clinton referred to Biden as "a go-to-work president" who will make "minorities full participants in our economy and society."

Clinton declared that Biden will bring COVID-19 under control and repair the country's unemployment rate.

"Donald Trump says we're leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple," Clinton said. "At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it's a storm center. There's only chaos."

America's 39th president, Jimmy Carter did not appear on camera but testified that Mr. Biden has the "experience, character, and decency to bring us together and restore America's greatness."

The process of nominating Biden began with nominations of Sen. Bernie Sanders by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) for Joe Biden, which was followed by the roll call vote.

Biden's acceptance speech was short and simple - consisting of a simple thank you for the nominations.

The need for affordable healthcare was another critical element that Biden addressed virtually with more average Americans.

Remarks from Dr. Jill Biden finalized the event where she called attention to mending our frail nation.

Bishop Marianne Budde closed out the convention by offering the benediction.

