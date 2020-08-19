Democrats Return for Third Night of Virtual Convention

Night three of the Democratic National Convention took place virtually across the country Wednesday evening with Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and other top democrats speaking on behalf of Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Appealing to young voters, Democrats touched on issues like gun control, climate change, domestic violence and abortion.

The overriding theme of tonight’s convention was for Americans to vote like their lives depend on it.

Democrats took President Donald Trump to task for his handling of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in America and the economic fallout.

“Our nation faces the worst health and economic catastrophe in our history,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. “Instead of trying to crush the virus, they tried to crush the Affordable Care Act and its preexisting conditions benefit.”

"This crisis is on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enabled him,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Citing her narrow loss in 2016, Hillary Clinton pleaded with Americans to vote in an election that is about “redeeming the soul of the country.”

“Remember, Joe and Kamala can win three million more votes and still lose — take it from me,” Clinton said. “We need numbers so overwhelming, Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.”

Democrats emphasized Biden’s friendship with former president Obama, who he calls “my brother.”

“I have sat in the office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected my successor to embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope for the sake of our country that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously,” Obama said, adding that Trump is treating the presidency more like a reality show than an office to be taken seriously.

Appealing to Americans who have not decided who to vote for or if they will even vote, Obama appealed to Biden’s character.

“Joe is a man who learned early on to treat every person he meets with respect and dignity,” said Obama. “That empathy, that decency, the belief that everybody counts, that’s who Joe is.”

The former president said America’s democracy is at stake if Trump wins in November.

“We cannot let that happen. Do not let them take away your power,” said Obama.

Following Obama’s speech, Harris made history by becoming the first black woman to be officially nominated for vice president at the DNC.

She began by paying homage to the immigrants and activists who fought for her right to vote and serve in government.

“I am here tonight as a testament to the dedication of generations before me,” Harris said.

“We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work,” she said. “A president who will bring all of us together — Black, white, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve the future we collectively want.”

