First Lady Melania Trump Reveals Renovated White House Rose Garden Ahead of RNC

08-23-2020
Andrea Morris
Image Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The White House Rose Garden has a fresh, new look for the first time in nearly 60 years.

First lady Melania Trump revealed the renovated garden on Saturday - a project that took three weeks to complete.

Mrs. Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech from the garden on Tuesday night.

Updates include new limestone pathways and a large green grass center. The garden flowers are primarily pastels, which are popular with the first lady. White roses were also added to honor Pope John Paul II, who was the first pope to visit the White House in 1979.

The first lady tweeted, "Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space."

The Rose Garden has a long history of presidents using it as a backdrop for large-scale events. President Trump has used it for his outdoor briefings, which are considered a safer option during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first lady insisted that preserving the history of the White House was consistently supported throughout the restoration.

"Protecting the historic integrity of the White House landscape is a considerable responsibility, and we will fulfill our duty as custodians of the public trust," Melania Trump wrote when the renovations were first announced.

She has previously updated several areas of the White House, including the bowling alley, the tennis pavilion, and various features on the grounds.

White House officials say renovations to the Rose Garden were funded by private donations.

