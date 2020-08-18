First Night of Virtual 2020 Democratic Convention Includes Guest Speakers, Performances

The 2020 Democratic Convention commenced Monday night with multiple speakers including former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

Host Eva Longoria introduced an array of speakers such as activists, healthcare workers, and everyday people who affirmed that they were ready for reform across the country.

The virtual event focused on systemic racism, hardships within the economy, COVID-19, and the overall health of America.

During a video conference, Biden spoke with a number of guests about racial equality and ending police brutality. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, NAACP CEO and President Derrick Johnson, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo discussed the need for change within the criminal system. Gwen Carr, the mother of the late Eric Garner who died in 2014 while being placed in a chokehold by a New York police officer, called on Biden to continue fighting against police brutality if he becomes the next president.

The convention centered around the deep division that America is facing but stressed that there is hope for everyone.

The family members of George Floyd offered a moment of silence to honor all the lost victims as a result of injustice.

George Floyd had a giving spirit. I see that in his family, I see that in his daughter. George Floyd should be alive today. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/hGqZysA5Ng — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 18, 2020

Supporters for the democratic candidates gave a clear message – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are ready to lead the country up and out of the crises.

The final speaker, Michelle Obama presented her firm support for Biden, pledging that he is a decent man who is “guided by faith.”

People from across the nation are (virtually) coming together for the start of the #DemConvention. Tune in at 9PM ET. https://t.co/TKkhTlKOBC — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 18, 2020

