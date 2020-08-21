Former Transgender Drug Dealer Launches 'Corona Revival:' Sees More than 120 People Baptized in Holy Spirit

Nichol Collins lived as a transgender drug dealer for 20 years. But after a brutal attack, she became a Christian and now shares the gospel with anyone who will listen.

As a minister for the last few years, she has prayed with people on social media to receive the baptism of the Holy Spirit.

When the coronavirus pandemic came to America, Collins says she started getting calls from people seeking spiritual help.

"When the pandemic broke out a lot of people started contacting me because they knew I was already a spiritual midwife so to speak," Collins said in an interview with CBN News.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

After the virus shut down businesses, schools and even churches, she said many were filled with fear and were hungry for more the things of God.

"People were terrified and they wanted to be endued with power and they started saying, 'Hey I heard that you pray with people to receive the Holy Spirit,'" Collins explained "And I always clarify to people that I'm not giving it out. God is pouring out his spirit in the last days on all flesh. I'm just a conduit to pray with people, kind of coach them through it. Explain it, make them more comfortable. That this is a gift to anyone who asks according to Luke chapter 11:13."

"People started contacting me kind of in a frenzy," said Collins. "I started praying with people to receive the baptism of the Holy Spirit. And when we got to number 6 or 7, the Lord just dropped in my spirit, 'the Corona Revival.' What the devil means for evil God always turns things around for the good."

At first, Collins only expected a few people to receive the spiritual impartation.

"I said Lord just fill fifty people with the Holy Ghost. I think that'll be a great goal. That's the number of Jubilee. And so, before I knew it, fifty souls had been filled."

"They were calling on What's App," explained Collins. "Some were on Instagram Live. I mean all social media platforms. This thing was just being poured out."

Collins' Corona Revival is reaching those in and outside of the LGBTQ lifestyle.

"Many of these people have not even been in the homosexual lifestyle," she said. "It's been about maybe ten out of these 125 people. It's been about ten that's coming out of perversion. They were cross-dressing. Some men were living as women. Some women were living as men."

The ministry has also spread to other parts of the world.

"It's been actually three people in Uganda, Jamaica, just numerous countries."

Collins said she never imagined what she sees taking place almost daily.

"I just asked God to fill fifty and it got here so quick," said Collins. "I said Lord fill a hundred twenty like on the Day of Pentecost. When they were in that upper room there were a hundred and twenty souls, including the mother of Jesus. And now God has exceeded that and filled 125 people as of this morning."

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.