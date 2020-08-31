Fox News' Greg Guteld Pens Self-Help Book, Offers Advice For Pandemic Times  

As one of Fox News' most popular faces, Greg Gutfeld is known for his witty and sharp commentary. And now, he's offering a bit of self-help to fans, with a new book about becoming a better person in the midst of this pandemic.

The name of the book is The Plus: Self-Help For People Who Hate Self-Help.

"I found it shocking that I'm actually doing a self-help book because I just don't seem like the right person for it," Gutfeld told CBN News. "But I feel like the book is designed to help people and it's based on some pretty concrete advice that everybody, when they reach a certain age, kind of understands."

That advice includes things like becoming what Gutfeld calls "a plus." He says it's less about positive thinking and more about positive being.

"It should be a natural inclination," he explained. "So you wake up every morning and you go, okay so am I going to make the same mistakes I made yesterday? Am I going to go on Twitter and when somebody upsets me am I going to engage in some kind of Twitter battle? Or, am I going to tell myself, and it could be, you could actually verbalize it and say, no you're going to be a plus.

He says this way of being can kill a lot of bad habits, which is something he's been working on.

"In this pandemic, I have changed my behaviors because I realized the behaviors I had before, during the pandemic would end up being really destructive. And I'm talking about diet and exercise and social media," said Gutfeld. "These are all things that you can kind of keep compartmentalized on a normal day but when you're alone in your house, you can eat more, you can watch a lot more television, you can spend all day on Facebook or Twitter."

Gutfeld says he started to incrementally exercise more at home and eliminate unhealthy foods. He's also stepped up his involvement with charities he supports.

Other problems he identifies and offers solutions for in the book include mob rule and cancel culture.

"It's an interesting thing because there's a human need to join," explained Gutfeld. "So you have this thing on social media, you can call it mobbing, where people just get together and I don't want to be mobbed so I join the mob. We understand it, it's a historical story."

He says part of the solution includes everybody sharing the risk.

"We need to share the risk," he said. "That means if you see somebody that is being targeted, you cannot join the mob. You need to be on their side, even if they make a mistake, even if you don't like them, especially if you don't like them. You need to accept an apology immediately. You need to forgive."

On the topic of aging and being happy, Gutfeld says he's currently in the happiest time of his life. One piece of advice he offers in this area is to write your own curriculum.

"I find that I need to counter what I get from the media and entertainment and culture because I find it so destructive," said Gutfeld. "I need to get out of there and find stuff that makes me more substantive. So, when I say make your own curriculum, you could, like today, go to YouTube, pick three topics. I want to learn French. I want to play guitar. I want to learn more about philosophy."

In fact, he's practicing what he's preaching by learning the guitar himself.

"You can kind of create a well-rounded person on your own these days with the internet," he said. "There's no excuse and you might as well use it for good and not evil. Instead of spending an hour on Twitter, learn four chords on an acoustic guitar."

So, could this possibly be a new segment on his show, The Five?

"They tried! I will not embarrass myself," Gutfeld laughed. "I actually think I'm halfway decent but I have this weird disorder that when I'm put on the spot to do something, I completely do it terribly. But the moment that you leave, I do it excellent."

