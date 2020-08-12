'Get Fit – Don't Quit!' Fitness Expert Jake Steinfeld Shows You How to Fuel Your Mind, Body, Spirit

For years, Jake Steinfeld of "Body by Jake" has been showing people how to get healthy with is "Get Fit – Don't Quit" program. Now he's added a nutritional component to it.

Jake says the world didn't need another nutrition shake – it needed a better one. His "Don't Quit" nutritional supplement is just that – a brand and a new product that fuels your mind, body, and spirit.

the "Don't Quit" Foundation is built upon some powerful words – words that fueled Jake's drive to overcome obstacles as a teenager and adult: "Stick to the fight when you're hardest hit. It's when things seem worst that you must not quit!"

Jake says the "Don't Quit" Foundation has two primary goals – To create a delicious product with premium ingredients and to build a brand that inspires greatness in you. When society tells you you're too old or too young, or your mind tells you to give up, Jake says he and "Don't Quit" will be there reminding you to not listen. To keep moving forward, inspiring you to persevere while fueling your body with the nutrients it needs to thrive.