'God Spared My Wife and My Boys': Isaias Whipped Through but Left Plenty of Death and Devastation

At least 6 people are dead, and millions are without power after Tropical Storm Isaias tore up the East Coast.

The storm, which first struck as a Category 1 hurricane, plowed into the Carolinas and quickly traveled all the way to New England. Despite its fast speed, it left plenty of tragedy in its wake.

Isaias unleashed tornadoes, heavy rain, and flooding, along with wind gusts of more than 100 miles per hour.

As it moved up the East Coast, the storm left nearly 4 million people in dark power as it carved a path of destruction.

For some, the storm turned deadly, taking the lives of two people in North Carolina after a tornado slammed into a neighborhood.

Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said 10 mobile homes had been demolished. “All my officers are down there at this time. Pretty much the entire trailer park is gone,” he said.

Three others were killed by falling trees and limbs in Maryland, New York City, and Delaware.

Survivor Heidi Guyer recalled, "We took shelter, just my son and I were here. We ran to the center of the house and got in the closet, and then it was gone as quickly as it started."



Joseph Hicks says the winds blew apart his Delaware home, but he's grateful he and his family are alive.

"As we were approaching the basement, I saw the tree lifted up out of the ground, and at that point, that's when I saw the whole back of the house coming off of the property," Hicks said, choking back tears. "First thought is, thank God that we're here; God spared my wife and my boys, so we're here. So I can replace a house."

In Pennsylvania, a 44-year-old Allentown woman was killed when their vehicle was overtaken by water.

In the aftermath of Isaias, officials project the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to crest at more than 15 feet. That's the highest level in more than 150 years.



Outside the city, rescuers helped children get to safety from a second-story window.

Residents still need to be on their guard. even as the storm moves out, flooding is a big threat in some areas.

