Isaias Speeding Up Atlantic Coast and Packing a Punch

Hurricane Isaias made landfall overnight in the Carolinas, coming ashore near Myrtle Beach with 85 mile an hour winds as a Category 1 hurricane.

Residents of the Carolina coast were prepared for the worst.

North Myrtle Beach resident Helen Amann said, "We've already battened down all the chairs, tables, brought everything inside."

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper urged residents to "take this storm seriously and make sure your family is ready."

Downgraded to a tropical storm soon after landfall, Isaias still knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of electric customers in North Carolina and Virginia and spawned tornado warnings.

Many sheltered in place, but with Coronavrius fears, evacuees were getting their temperatures checked before entering shelters.

Tidelands Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, which had to call in the National Guard weeks ago to help handle COVID-19 cases, was preparing for more patients after the storm.

Dr. William Richmond said, "Been here 35 years, we've never seen a situation like this where the hospital has seen this much stress."

Isaias is now sprinting up the East Coast. Its high winds are headed for New York City which still remembers Superstorm Sandy, the storm that caused devastating coastal flooding and destroyed parts of the city in 2012.

One New Yorker said, "I think it's like post-traumatic stress since Sandy. We hear 'hurricane' and we get nervous."

Workers were putting up mile-long barriers in low-lying areas like lower Manhattan to keep the water out.

Accuweather meteorologist Justin Povick said, "There is going to be the concern for coastal flooding and also storm surge; that is that water level rise and inundation from one to three feet, from Cape Cod south toward the Delmarva (peninsula)".

The Atlantic coast has seen worse, but Isaias could stay at or near tropical storm strength all the way to New England.