'We Are in a Critical Time': Christian Leaders Call for Revival, Repentance With Global Prayer Event

JERUSALEM, Israel – Faith leaders are calling on people around the globe to humble themselves and pray and repent as the world continues to wrestle with plague, unrest, and division.

The Return: National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance will take place on September 26 at the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Pastor Kevin Jessip and New York Times bestselling author Jonathan Cahn are petitioning thousands of churches and Americans to converge on the National Mall for revival.

“Without revival, America and its future will be lost,” the pastor and scholar wrote in a recent article.

According to them, the United States is in “deep trouble” and needs God’s forgiveness. That can only come through prayer and repentance.

“We have a window of time we may never have again. Most of us don’t want to look at the negative, but a few positive glimmers here and there give a false sense of security to what is really happening in our nation,” they wrote.

Spiritual leaders such as Dr. James Dobson, Marcus Lamb, Bishop Harry Jackson, Alveda King, Anne Graham Lotz, Pat and Gordon Robertson, and many others are urging Americans to participate.

Those unable to attend the event at the National Mall, including those living outside the US, will be able to watch The Return via a live feed streamed to more than 2,000 simulcast locations.

Churches and individuals interested in learning how to stream the event can click here.

“We are in a critical time in America,” Jessip and Cahn write. “We have been warned. God in His mercy has afforded us a time of reprieve to turn and repent for our land to be spared from destruction, it’s a Nineveh moment! ‘The Return’ is a chance for America, 40 days prior to our next election, to turn back to God, just like Nineveh. ‘The Return’ is the gathering to spark a movement to gather, fast, pray, and repent for our wickedness!”

