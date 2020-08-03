National MSM Ignores Story of Young Mom Shot Dead After Her Group Told BLM Activists 'All Lives Matter'

National news networks and other major media outlets ignored the story last month about 24-year-old Jessica Whitaker, the mother of a three-year-old son, who is suspected of being killed by Black Lives Matter supporters in Indianapolis, Indiana after a street confrontation in which she may have said the unacceptable phrase, "All lives matter."

Breitbart reports the media analysis done by the nonpartisan bias-checker Ground News, which tracks coverage of news stories and assigns a "bias rating" to stories based on coverage or lack of coverage from partisan media, found that national coverage of the story came nearly exclusively from right-wing or center-right publications. In other words, it went mostly unreported by the mainstream media (MSM).

WXIN-TV reported Whitaker and three friends got into an argument with another group about 3:00 am on July 5 after a July 4 celebration near the Indianapolis Canal Walk. Weapons reportedly were drawn by both groups after a heated racially-charged confrontation during which a racist word was reportedly uttered and the other group shouted "Black Lives Matter." Then Whitaker or one of her friends reportedly responded, "All lives matter."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

Whitaker's fiancé Jose Ramirez told the television station the argument ended and they thought the other group had left the vicinity.

"It was squashed, and they went up the hill and left, we thought, but they were sitting on St. Clair waiting for us to come under the bridge, and that's when she got shot," Ramirez said.

"I was actually holding her when it happened," Ramirez told WTHR-TV. "She just fell. I turned around, and I opened fire too. But that's just a reaction. I didn't see nobody. Hopefully, it didn't hit nobody."

On the day of his daughter's funeral on July 10, her father Robert J. Doty Sr. shared his grief in a Facebook post, demanding justice for Jessica. "Ugh gotta get ready to go say goodbye to my baby girl," he wrote and included the hashtag #JusticeforJessica.

Whitaker's mother Arlena Doty told WTHR, "I'm never going to get to hold her again. I just want the people who are responsible to be held accountable."

The only left-leaning media outlets to cover the murder, according to Ground News were the British newspaper The Mirror and the New York Daily News.

The British outlet The Daily Mail reports numerous people have commented on Whitaker's Facebook page with hateful comments "accusing her of being racist over her alleged 'All Lives Matter' remark." One person said, "Good riddance to another racist."

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.