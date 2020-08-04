NV Governor Signs Bill Allowing Mail-In Voting, President Trump Announces Lawsuit

The Trump Administration plans to sue Nevada over the state's plan for mail-in voting in the November elections.

In a party-line vote, with Republicans opposing, Nevada Democratic lawmakers passed a bill to send active voters ballots in the mail for the election.

President Trump says mail-in ballots open the door for fraud and contested elections. A reporter asked him during Monday's briefing if he would consider an executive order.

"Well, I have the right to do it," Trump told the reporter. "We haven't gotten there yet, but we'll see what happens. We will be suing in Nevada, and that's already been taken care of. We'll probably file something tomorrow. Universal mail-in ballots is going to be a great embarrassment to our country."

The president tweeted, "Nevada's clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!"

Nevada's Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday signed into law a bill requiring that mail-in ballots be sent to all registered voters in the state for the November election. He says the new law will let officials support the safest, most accessible election possible during the coronavirus outbreak.

"During this global pandemic, I made a commitment that we'd do all we can to allow Nevadans to safely cast a ballot in the upcoming November election," Sisolak said in a statement.

"This bill will enable election officials to continue to support the safest, most accessible election possible under these unprecedented circumstances," the governor added.

This makes Nevada the 8th state to automatically send ballots by mail. And the bill allows the secretary of state to adjust voting procedures during a state of emergency.

President Trump is accusing the governor of exploiting the COVID-19 crisis to help Democrats. He warned that the post office isn't prepared to handle mail-in ballots for the upcoming election.

The White House and many other observers have pointed to the recent mail-in voting fiasco in New York as proof that shifting to all mail-in votes will overwhelm the system and undermine confidence in the outcome of the election.

