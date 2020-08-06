NY Attorney General Files Lawsuit to Dissolve the NRA, Trump Offers This Advice to Gun Group

New York is trying to dissolve the National Rifle Association (NRA), announcing a lawsuit against the gun-rights group.

The state attorney general on Thursday said the NRA engages in "illegal self-dealings" after filing a lawsuit in state court in Manhattan following an 18-month investigation into the organization.

"It's clear the NRA has been failing to carry out it's stated mission for many many years. Instead, it operated as a breeding ground for greed, abuse, and illegality," New York Attorney General Letitia James claimed. "Today, we send a loud and strong message, that no one is above the law, not even the NRA."

NRA President Carolyn Meadows said the group was counter-suing the New York attorney general's office, setting the stage for a drawn-out legal battle that could last for years.

"It's a transparent attempt to score political points and attack the leading voice in opposition to the leftist agenda," Meadows said in a statement.

Simultaneously, the Washington, DC, attorney general sued the NRA Foundation, a charitable arm of the organization designed to provide programs for firearm safety, marksmanship, and hunting safety, accusing it of diverting funds to the NRA to help pay for lavish spending by its top executives.

The organization went from a nearly $28 million surplus in 2015 to a $36 million deficit in 2018.

Last May, the NRA announced it was cutting staff and salaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has upended the gun-rights organization during what should be heady times for the group, in the middle of a presidential election, and with gun owners riled up over what they see as an effort by authorities to trample on their Second Amendment rights.

The organization said it had nearly 5 million members as of December 2018. Observers and lawmakers see the gun-rights organization as one of the three most influential lobbying groups in Washington, DC, according to Wikipedia.

While departing the White House on a visit to Ohio, President Trump said the NRA should leave New York, suggesting the group should be based in Texas, instead.

