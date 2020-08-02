Pastor Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel Calls For Nationwide 21-Day Fast and Prayer

As the nation continues to cope with the effects of COVID-19, an upcoming presidential election, and a struggling economy, Christians are uniting to pray for peace and petition the Sovereign Lord for His mercy.

Pastor Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel is calling for people to replace their fears with faith and join together for 21 days of fasting and prayer.

The nationwide movement lasts from August 1-21 and includes online prayer services and messages.

"In moments like these the church prays, and the church acts," Pastor Franklin said. "We pray for a vaccine, we pray for those facing economic challenges, we pray for our children whose education and lives have been disrupted. We pray for those who are lonely and who feel lost in anxiety. We also act: giving to those who need help, protecting our vulnerable loved ones, tutoring children who are behind in their studies, and helping people register to vote."

Free Chapel will share messages on social media and Pastor Jentezen will pray with participants about specific issues.

For those who are concerned about fasting or have questions, Free Chapel offers downloadable resources and answers to frequently asked questions about how to participate in a fast.

"I'm asking every Christian in every city in America to pray and to fast," Pastor Franklin explained. "In Jesus' name, we will find the strength to persevere through challenges and to ensure a bright future for our families and our communities.

"Now is the time. This is the hour to fast and to pray for our nation and for its future," he concluded.

We are all encouraged to lean on our Father to find peace and hope during these trying times.

