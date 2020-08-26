Police Officer Gives Grocery Store Worker Nearly $5K as Part of 'Pay it Forward Challenge'

An Indiana police officer surprised a grocery store worker with thousands of dollars after witnessing his heartwarming act of kindness.

In a video posted on Instagram, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Molly Groce watched Caleb Harris help a blind customer with his shopping, then assist the elderly man with loading the groceries into his vehicle.

"This young employee at Meijer was helping this elderly gentleman do all of his shopping today because he couldn't see well. He even walked him back to his car," Groce said during the video.

"He spent over 45 minutes pushing his cart, calling his wife to confirm his grocery list, assisting him to his car," she wrote on Instagram. "So let's pay it forward to this young man."

Groce recorded the good deed on August 12, then shared it on her social media page.

The police officer recently launched a "Pay it Forward Challenge," where she raises money, then gives it to deserving and kind citizens after they perform an act of kindness.

A few days after she had shared the video, more than $4,700 was donated which she gave to an unexpecting Harris.

"As you can tell in the video, I didn't know what to say. I was kind of taken back," Harris said.

He plans to use the money wisely by giving a portion of it to his church, some towards buying a car, and the rest will go to helping others in need.

"In a year filled with a lot of chaos - we've been blessed to see a lot of good things from good people. Caleb is one of those good people," Groce wrote.

Last month, Groce raised $1,500 for a waitress which she presented to her in appreciation for the kind service she offered.