Police Officer Gives Grocery Store Worker Nearly $5K as Part of 'Pay it Forward Challenge'

An Indiana police officer surprised a grocery store worker with thousands of dollars after witnessing his heartwarming act of kindness.
In a video posted on Instagram, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Molly Groce watched Caleb Harris help a blind customer with his shopping, then assist the elderly man with loading the groceries into his vehicle.
"This young employee at Meijer was helping this elderly gentleman do all of his shopping today because he couldn't see well. He even walked him back to his car," Groce said during the video.
Pay it Forward Challenge 2!! . . I honestly wasn’t planning on doing another one for a while, but sometimes a good person and a good deed crosses your path that you can’t overlook. This young employee at Meijer who I’ve talked to several times and know some of his story, was helping an elderly employee shop today. He spent over 45 minutes pushing his cart, calling his wife to confirm his grocery list, assisting him to his car. So let’s pay it forward to this young man. . . Here’s how it works. 100% of any donation to our Venmo in the next two days will go to him. We will surprise him with your generosity. This is the good that can happen through social media, and we believe in it. (Venmo screenshot in stories, user name is Molly-Groce, bio picture is Lando so you know it’s us! Feel free to DM to confirm you have the right one ) Don’t feel obligated to give- and please just be encouraged that there are good people in this world out there doing good things when they don’t think anyone is watching ! . . If you’re someone that doesn’t like these kinds of challenges and thinks it’s stupid to give money to someone who you don’t know- that’s fine too! Find where you are passionate- and give your time and talents there! But no hate tolerated here for others who are trying to do something good too #bekind . . . . . . . #payitforward #payitforwardchallenge #kindness #kindnessmatters #bethechange #bethechangeyouwanttosee #somegoodnews #goodnews #goodnewsmovement #tanksgoodnews #bekindalways #k9 #k9lando #meijer #kindnessiscontagious #dailygood
"He spent over 45 minutes pushing his cart, calling his wife to confirm his grocery list, assisting him to his car," she wrote on Instagram. "So let's pay it forward to this young man."
Groce recorded the good deed on August 12, then shared it on her social media page.
The police officer recently launched a "Pay it Forward Challenge," where she raises money, then gives it to deserving and kind citizens after they perform an act of kindness.
A few days after she had shared the video, more than $4,700 was donated which she gave to an unexpecting Harris.
"As you can tell in the video, I didn't know what to say. I was kind of taken back," Harris said.
He plans to use the money wisely by giving a portion of it to his church, some towards buying a car, and the rest will go to helping others in need.
"In a year filled with a lot of chaos - we've been blessed to see a lot of good things from good people. Caleb is one of those good people," Groce wrote.
Pay it Forward Challenge Two!! . . In a year filled with a lot of chaos- we’ve been blessed to see a lot of good things from good people. Caleb is one of those good people. If you’re new here, this is our second Pay it Forward Challenge- Where we invite you guys to join in to appreciate someone’s hard work and kindness. For Round 1 we gave a big tip for a waitress. For Round 2, we ran into an awesome young man who works at Meijer. Cumulatively you came together to bless Caleb with $4,725! Please drop a line of encouragement for Mr. Caleb so I can pass them on to him. We don’t just want to give money, we want him to know he’s appreciated . Thank you to every one who donated. There’s really not words for what you guys pull together to do on here . . I hope you are inspired by a community that comes together to help someone else. Do we have plans for a round three? I hope so #blesstheworld . . . . . . #payitforward #payitforwardchallenge #bekind #bekindalways #kindnessmatters #kindness #bethechange #bethechangeyouwanttosee #cometogether #somegoodnews #goodnews #goodnewsmovement #positivity
Last month, Groce raised $1,500 for a waitress which she presented to her in appreciation for the kind service she offered.
